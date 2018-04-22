By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA Accra, April 22, GNA – The Accra-Tema Zone of National Investment Bank (NIB) at the weekend held a 10 kilometre health walk through some principal streets of Accra as part of activities marking the Bank’s 55th Anniversary celebrations. The health walk, which was attended by more than 600 staff, begun from the El-Wak Sports Stadium through the 37 Military Hospital

It brought together about 22 branches within the Accra-Tema Zone to foster unity and promote socialisation.

The general theme for the anniversary is: “55 Years of Growing Ghanaian Businesses.’’

Mr Charles Komla Wordey, the Head of Corporate Affairs of NIB, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the health walk was to promote physical exercise to improve their fitness and strength to enhance their wellbeing.

“The nature of our work is mostly sedentary. We sit down from 0800 hours to 1700 hours and even beyond so we thought of organising this health walk and undergo some exercises to release some stress, put our health in check and also bond as a family,’’ he said.

Mr Wordey said the Bank had, over the years, supported the growth of industries and companies in Ghana, citing its instrumentality in the setup of Nestle Ghana and Total Ghana as examples of the hosts of companies, which it had helped to create employment for the people.

“These companies have existed for all these years, had it not been the Bank they would not have come into fruition in the first place,” he said.

“So even if you look at it in totality the multiplier effect of some of the things the Bank has done had been tremendous for the growth of Ghana’s economy.’’

The Bank also provides finances for the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises and is embarking on a lot of electronic services to bring banking to the doors steps of its customers.

The staff engaged in games such as football, volley ball, sack race, and lime and spoon, and those who performed excellently were presented with trophies.

Other activities planned for the anniversary include public lecture, dinner, awards night and thanksgiving service.

NIB is Ghana's first development bank. It was established in 1963 with the primary objective to promote rapid industrialisation in all sectors of the economy.

