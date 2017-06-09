Accra June 9, GNA - The National Investment Bank (NIB) has presented medical equipment valued at about GH¢87,000.00 to the Medical Facility of Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces at Kpeshie. The equipment which is to be used at the Kpeshie Medical Facility of the Command included, an Urit 300 Haematology and Mind Ray Chemistry Analyser. These Analysers were donated together with a

A statement signed by Mr Charles Wordey, the Head of Corporate Affairs, NIB and copied to the Ghana News Agency has said.

Presenting the equipment on behalf of NIB, Mr Charles Wordey, the Head of Corporate Affairs said NIB placed importance on supporting the improvement of healthcare delivery in the country.

He affirmed the continuous support of such initiatives to improve the health of citizens adding that the Bank had been collaborating with the Ghana Armed Forces in areas such as; security and expressed the hope that the existing relationship between the two institutions would be deepened further.

The General Commanding Officer (GCO) of the Southern Command, Brigadier General Thomas Oppong-Peprah lauded NIB for the gesture, saying the presentation of the equipment came as a relief because the Medical facility lacked basic medical equipment to guarantee its proper functioning.

The health facility he added, served both the Armed Forces and civilians living within the environs of Teshie.

Brigadier General Oppong-Peprah promised to ensure proper maintenance of the equipment.

“It is a fact of life that, health is wealth. A healthy people are critical to the socio-economic development of any country and Ghana is no exception.

“Public health is an integral part of the social system. NIB recognises that, good health is a right for the citizenry and supports the government’s mission of providing good health for all at an affordable cost.

“NIB further recognised the promotion of good health as an important part of its corporate social responsibility”, the statement said.

GNA