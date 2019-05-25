news, story, article

Accra, May 25, GNA - The National Identification Authority (NIA) has urged residents of the Accra West Zone, where the mass registration is ending on Saturday, May 25, to collect their Ghana cards at some designated collection points in the Municipalities.

It said residents who would be unable to register during the mass registration exercise in the Accra West Zone would be able to do so at District and Regional offices to be set up by NIA after the mass registration exercise.

A statement issued by the Authority, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Saturday, explained: "The NIA is unable to grant the request to extend the duration of the mass registration exercise in the said Zone as doing so will adversely affect the published national roll-out strategy."

The statement, signed by Mr Francis Palmdetti, the Head of Corporate Affairs, said the collection points would be located in the following areas:

1. Ga South (Bortianor, Ngleshie, Amanfro)

2. Ga South (Weija, Gbawe, Domeabra / Obom)

3. Ga Central (Anyaa, Sowutuom)

4. Ga West (Trobu, Amasaman)

5. Ga North

6. Okaikoi South,

7. Okaikoi Central

8. Okaikoi North.

9. Ablekuma South,

10. Ablekuma Central

11. Ablekuma West

12. Ablekuma North.

13. Ashiedu Keteke

It assured residents of the above-mentioned municipalities and districts who registered during the exercise and were not issued their Ghana Cards that they would be informed via text messages, phone calls, Radio and Television announcements about designated Ghana Card collection points for their cards.

GNA