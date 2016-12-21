TEAM CSR Ghana, a local NGO with support from the Spinal Clinic Limited, has built a borehole for the Adomi community in the Eastern Region

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA - TEAM CSR Ghana, a local NGO with support from the Spinal Clinic Limited, has built a borehole for the Adomi community in the Eastern Region.

The Spinal Clinic Ltd provided the funding of the borehole through its NGO arm, Chiropractic Around the World.

Dr Bryan Cox, who is the author of the book, “Dr. Spine goes to school”, said that part of the proceeds from the sale of the book was used to provide water for needy communities.

Members of Tau Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity known as, “The Ghana Ques”, volunteered their time to sensitize the community on the proper use of water and sanitation in their community to prevent diseases such as cholera.

He said the joint effort would continue to be replicated in needy communities.

Mr Jonathan Akuamoah, CEO of TEAM CSR Ghana, said, his outfit would continue to highlight communities in need of water for the Spinal Clinic and other corporate bodies.

Nana Yaw Ampem Darko Junior, the Assemblyman of the community, thanked all parties and expressed the hope that other groups would follow suit in the spirit of the holidays as well as year round.

