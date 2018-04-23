Accra, April 23, GNA – The Safe Child Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has invented an innovative board game to promote good sanitation practices among school children in the Ashaiman Municipality. The game was also developed to enable the children gain experience, be committed to creating safer environment and to raise awareness on behavioural change. Mr Michael Baabu, the Founder

Mr Michael Baabu, the Founder of the Safe Child Ghana made this known to the Ghana News Agency during a demonstration of the game at the Holy Family School Complex at Ashaiman.

He said he was using the game to sensitise children of schools that were benefiting from the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area – Water and Sanitation Project (GAMA-SWP).

The GAMA-SWP is a World Bank sponsoring programme to support the provision of water and toilet facilities to curb insanitary conditions in low income communities and schools.

Mr Baabu said the board game had already reached 80 schools in the GAMA-SWP jurisdictions, focusing on five thematic areas of; promoting hand washing, environmental sanitation, stop open defecation, water and food safety.

Explaining the game, he said; “if a throw of the dice brings a player to a Blue square with an image with a positive or good behaviour, he or she is rewarded by moving forward. A throw that brings a player to the Red square with an image with a negative or bad behaviour; the player is required to move backwards as a punishment.”

Mr Baabu said by the time the child finished playing the game he or she would have learnt good sanitation and hygiene behaviour and maintenance of GAMA-SWP toilet facility

The children of the Holy Family School expressed happiness after two successful demonstration of the game and identified good and bad sanitation behaviours which they would use to educate their peers in the communities.

The Inventor has been given to each child of every school free of charge to be played at home to refresh their minds on good sanitation and hygiene.

Mr Baabu said: “Very soon Safe Child Ghana will come out with another innovative board game that will create the awareness on the factors that drive child marriage, its prevalence, negative impact and evidence based solutions to end the menace,” he said.

GNA