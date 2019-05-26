news, story, article

Accra, May 26, GNA - Newmont Goldcorp Ghana’s Akyem Mine has donated a Toyota Hilux to the Birim North District Security Council (DISEC) to increase security patrols on the major roads to stem the increasing tide of armed robbery along the corridor.

This is the third time the Akyem Mine has donated a vehicle to the DISEC to enhance its work.

In a brief ceremony at New Abirem, the Senior Manager for Sustainability and External Relations at Newmont Goldcorp’s Akyem Mine, Mr Felix Apoh, underscored the importance of peace and security to the District’s development.

“This District requires peace and security to develop to its full potential. We believe supporting peace and security is not only right but also critical to our business and our commitment to creating sustainable economic development in our host communities,” he said.

Mr Apoh acknowledged the efforts of the Ghana Police Service in fighting crime and expressed the hope that the vehicle would enhance its operations to provide adequate security for the people.

The Mine previously constructed the Birim North District Police Office, a Police Transit Quarters and resourced community watchdog groups in nine towns in the District.

Mr Apoh said those gestures reinforced Newmont’s commitment to its safety value and ensuring security in its operational areas.

The Birim North District Chief Executive, Nana Raymond Damptey, who received the vehicle on behalf of the DISEC, commended the Akyem Mine for fulfilling its promise to support the District’s security efforts.

“It is important we curb the crime in the District to promote development,” he said.

Since 2004, Newmont Goldcorp has been a signatory to the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHR) initiative, which requires the company to create awareness and regularly train its employees and business partners on security and human rights.

The VPSHR Initiative, established in 2000, has a mandate to guide companies in maintaining the safety and security of their operations within an operating framework that encourages respect for human rights.

GNA