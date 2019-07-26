news, story, article

Accra, July 25, GNA – As part of the ‘Year of Return’, celebration, the Association of Black Woman Attorneys (ABWA), New York, has celebrated their week-long retreat in Accra.

The event was on the theme: “Reinforcing Bonds and Connecting with the Diaspora”, which saw a large delegation of ABWA visiting in Ghana.

A statement issued by the Association said the visit was rendered more significant as it coincided with the ‘Year of Return Celebrations’, instituted to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The ABWA team was hosted in Ghana by the Institute of International Affairs, Ghana.

It said the high points of the visit included tours of the two iconic slave castles in Cape Coast and Elmina and a courtesy call on the Attorney-General, Madam Gloria Akuffo.

“It is an honor to be able to have undertaken this trip. For many members of ABWA, this is a pilgrimage to connect with our heritage,” Madam Tanya Blocker, President of ABWA said.

She said ‘Professionally as well, we are excited at the opportunity to bond and build connections with the female attorney tradition in Ghana.”

She said it was exciting to note that Ghana has a deep heritage of lawyers rising far in the legal profession, with many ladies ascending to the high offices of Attorney-General and Chief Justice.

Madam Akuffo said it was her pleasure to meet with the team and “I must say that even though Ghana has done well with the female attorneys there is much more that needs to be done.”

She applauded the initiative of ABWA, saying “I can proudly say that my office is now a nest for women attorneys in Ghana and as such my office and I are ready to collaborate with ABWA in pursing their goals,” she added.

Mr. Cherk Klutse, of the Institute of International Affairs, Ghana, commended ABWA for choosing the institute to host the team and expressed the hope for further collaboration with ABWA for the institutes Diaspora and Internal Law programmes.

GNA