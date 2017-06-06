By Grace Darko, GNA Cape Coast June 6, 2017, GNA – The New Vision Foundation International (NVFI), a humanitarian relief and advocacy Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has inaugurated its first Board of Directors. The 15- member board, according to the Executive Director, Mr. Gabriel Adams would assist management to design policies that met the internationally accepted standards and to driv

By Grace Darko, GNA

Cape Coast June 6, 2017, GNA – The New Vision Foundation International (NVFI), a humanitarian relief and advocacy Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has inaugurated its first Board of Directors.

The 15- member board, according to the Executive Director, Mr. Gabriel Adams would assist management to design policies that met the internationally accepted standards and to drive and monitor the affairs of the organisation.

They include Dr Linda Forde a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Mr Gabriel Adams, Rev D.K.M Stephens, Rev. Roland Isaac Roberts, Mr Andrews Mensah, a financial expert and Dr Newman Arthur, a medical practitioner.

The rest are Rev. Clement Etuhene, Mr Emmanuel Quarshie, Mr. Samuel Fletcher, Former MP for Gomao West, Nana Ekuwa Apeatsewa II, Queen Mother of Abura Yamoa, Dr. Mrs. Rosemary Fosu, Professor Samuel Awuah-Nyamekye and Miss Getrude Abaidoo.

Mr Adams said the organisation had come to compliment the efforts of Government in improving the livelihood of people and communities by implementing sustainable development programmes and projects of the rural poor to help reduce poverty within Ghana and Africa.

He was optimistic that the board members would bring to bear their rich experience and inculcate good management practices into its staff to work efficiently and in conformity with international standards in support of the vision and mission of NVFI.

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, Omanhene of the Gomoa Edwumako Traditional Area and the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs commended NVFI for its efforts in helping to improve livelihood of people and pledged his unflinching support to organisation.

He encouraged the organisation to make education one of its topmost priorities and advised the board to work with diligence and good standards to make the objectives of NVFI successful.

GNA