By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Jan 05, GNA - The Accra New Town SDA Church has brought to an end its yearlong 40th anniversary celebration with a church building dedication in Accra.

The New Town church, which is one of the oldest Adventist Churches in Accra started from a wooden structure at Raco down in Accra New Town, climaxed the 40th anniversary celebration with a dedication of a magnificent storey building and an anniversary theme “Christ is our anchor”.

The Church, which has been engaging in some community works and soul winning missions in and around the Accra New Town, Kpehe, Alajo, Caprice and its environs put up the magnificent building to help win more souls to the Adventist doctrines.

In an interview with GNA, elder Ebenezer Olokwei Commodore, Chairman for the anniversary planning committee, said after 40 years of soul winning it was imminent to let others know the wonderful works from God.

“We came out of a big church and we started to nurture from a small beginning and through our growing up we have gone through a lot.

“God’s grace has been good on us as a Church and today it’s very necessary we let the world know how far we have come as a grown Church.

“Currently we have a membership of over 800 including children and we think our growth in spiritual sense has been great.

“So it’s only natural we dedicate this Church today to glorify God and let the world know where we came from and where we have gotten to, he added.

According to the planning committee, the year long programme achieved its purpose with social responsibilities like clean ups, health screening, breast screening, blood pressure checks and eye check-ups and the climaxing with the Church building dedication.

In a message from the Residing Church Pastor, Charles Kodua, the Church has grown and transformed from a small and infant Church to a grown Church.

“From an infant milk sucking baby to a matured bone chewing adult and from a generation of progressive growth and blessings from Christ the Church has passed”.

Pastor Kodua expressed the hope and desire that, the experiences of the immediate past generation that saw the Church dedication would guide the Church into a brighter future because the Church has “a hope that burns within their hearts and the hope of glory, hope of spiritual, social and financial growth”.

Pastor Nathan Odonkor, Executive Secretary/Chaplaincy, South Ghana Conference, in an interview with GNA noted that the building dedication and the 40th anniversary was a symbol of God’s plan for his children.

“This building is to testify the good works and blessings from God…and it will afford people the chance to come and worship to know God more”.

The New Town SDA Church after 40 years of preaching the Adventist doctrines and soul winnings has given birth to two other Churches in Accra, thus the Alajo SDA Church and the Maamobi SDA Church.

