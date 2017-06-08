By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA Juaso (Ash), June 08, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has counselled the youth to exhibit high sense of responsibility and to be more patriotic. They should be good citizens and refuse to be defined by indiscipline and violence. Mr. Gaston Defoe, acting District Director of the Commission in the Asante-Akim South, who gave the advice asked that

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Juaso (Ash), June 08, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has counselled the youth to exhibit high sense of responsibility and to be more patriotic.

They should be good citizens and refuse to be defined by indiscipline and violence.

Mr. Gaston Defoe, acting District Director of the Commission in the Asante-Akim South, who gave the advice asked that they avoided anything likely to make them a liability to society.

He was speaking at a civic education forum held at the Great Jesus International School at Juaso.

This formed part of activities lined up for the celebration of this year’s constitution week in the area.

“Restoring our Ghanaian values; the Role of the Ghanaian Child”, is the theme chosen for this year’s event, which focuses on inculcating good citizenship in children.

About 30 selected basic schools in the district would be covered.

Mr. Defoe reminded the young people that as future leaders, they needed to get right with the law and develop a passion for knowledge acquisition and excellence.

This, he said, was the path to travel to assure the nation it would be in safe hands.

Mr. Patrick Asare, a Civic Education Officer, urged the school children to be honest, law abiding, respect the elderly and people in authority.

