news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA



Wulensi (NR), March. 02, GNA - The Nanumba South Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held an anti-corruption campaign activities in Wulensi through the implementation of the 2nd Phase of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP).

The objective of the 2nd Phase of ARAP programme is to promote good governance by reducing corruption and improving accountability as well as compliance with the rule of law.

The 2nd Phase of ARAP forms part of the NCCE's vigorous comprehensive educational campaigns to enhance development under the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP).

The programme, supported by the European Union, was under the theme: "Citizens for Transparency and Accountability"

Mr Issahaku Mahamudu, the District Director of NCCE, addressing members of the Sunkuli Traditional Council on the anti-corruption campaign, highlighted the various legal regimes in the fight against corruption such as the Whistle Blowers Act, Ghana Police Service, CHRAJ, Legal Aid Scheme among others.

He also advocated the need for the Sunkuli Traditional Council to ensure judicious and fair trials of cases in the palace to help strengthen good governance.

Mr Mahamudu called on all citizens to get involved with great determination to eliminate corruption or reduce it to the barest minimum.

Other activities carried out by the NCCE through its campaigns under the NACAP also included the engagement with teaching staff of some JHS, faith based organizations, political parties, dawn broadcast engagement among others.

GNA