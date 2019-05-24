news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA



Tema, May 24, GNA - The National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) is embarking on a series of sensitization programmes for residents of Tema on the on-going National Identification card registration.

Mr Isaac Antwi, Tema Metropolitan Director of the NCCE, said the Commission had been tasked to do public education on the Ghana card by properly informing residents on their requirements and importance of the exercise.

Mr Antwi indicated that his outfit had engaged with junior and senior high schools in the area as well as identifable groups especially women's groupings.

He said the exercise would commence in the Accra East area from June 4 to July 6, encouraging residents to take advantage of the mass registration to acquire their Ghana Cards.

The Accra East area covers Nungua, Tema West, Tema Metropolis, Ashaiman, Kpone-Katamanso, Ashaiman, Shai-osudoku, Ningo-Prampram, Ada West and Ada East.

He noted that the exercise would admit both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians explaining that non-citizens were required to produce residential and work permit in addition to primary requirements of a valid passport or birth certificate and a digital address.

He said those without the primary requirements could have either two relatives, current or past Member of Parliament, unit committee member or assembly member, a current or retired senior civil servant or security person who have already registered for their cards.

Mr Antwi further said persons aged 60 and above who did not have the primary documents could also register by swearing an affidavit.

He added that with the same primary requirements, one could start the registration process online.

The exercise, he said, was currently opened to persons aged 15 and above adding that those below the target group would be registered later.

He reminded residents that they could register for the Ghana Card at any centre and even after the mass registration at the National Identification Authority's office therefore no need to rush and cause misunderstanding at the centres.

The NCCE Director however said some assembly members in the area had raised misgivings about the number of designated centres in their electoral area and therefore wanted the NIA to create more centres.

GNA