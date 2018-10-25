By J. K. Nabary, GNA Winneba (C/R), Oct. 25, GNA - Mr Johnson Opoku, the National for Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Programme Director, has called on the youth to join the process of fighting corruption in the country. He said their positive role in contributing to the development process of the country is important as they are the future man-power of the nation. Mr Opoku said corruptio

Winneba (C/R), Oct. 25, GNA - Mr Johnson Opoku, the National for Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Programme Director, has called on the youth to join the process of fighting corruption in the country.

He said their positive role in contributing to the development process of the country is important as they are the future man-power of the nation.

Mr Opoku said corruption undermines democracy and the rule of law, leads to violation of human rights and erodes the quality of life adding that it affects the society in a multitude of ways affecting lives, freedom and money.

He said shunning indiscipline and corruption in all facets of life is a clear indication of the quality of life in the society and among the youth.

Mr Opoku said this when addressing a ‘Youth Unite against corruption Forum’ organized by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) in collaboration with the NCCE.

The event was held under the theme: “Building: Integrity and Promoting Anti-Corruption Behavior among the Youth”.

Mr Opoku said once the youth are trained to build a strong nation, our dream of a disciplined society is never far away and we must build a sense of patriotism in all our efforts.

He said “today, our society is faced with challenging times and a number of factors have contributed to this whiles civic education seems to have little space in the educational curricula.

Mr Opoku said civic education clubs/integrity clubs in schools and campuses should be well patronized and strengthened to achieve the purpose for which there were formed.

It is in line with this that GII and NCCE have collaborated to embark on this project themed “Building Integrity and Promoting Anti-Corruption Behavior among the Youth”, he said.

It is our conviction that the project will receive the necessary support from both the authorities and the student’s body of the various tertiary institutions, as well as the youth of the country, Mr Opoku added.

