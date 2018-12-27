news, story, article

Accra, Dec 27, GNA - The national Theatre of Ghana as part of its mandate to promote and develop the Performing Arts in Ghana, on Monday launched its new logo competition, which is geared towards rebranding the theatre.

The logo, expected to be a conceptual relish and knack art, would be an official representation of the organization in all official documents and communication tools.

Mrs Amy Appiah-Frimpong, the Executive Director of the National Theatre, said as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations, the seventh Board of the Theatre was inaugurated and beginning its work, a strategic planning process was formulated that was yet to be launched, to give the National Theatre a new face.

She said before the strategic plan comes to a halt, the theatre would develop a new logo, taking the focus off the building as people always thought, adding that, even though the building was in Accra, every citizen in Ghana regardless of geographic location should have access to the content produced in the building.

She noted that the theatre over the past 25 years functioned as a three legged stool consisting of the residents groups and its activities, programming that included programs such as concert party, Kiddafest, major productions such as Song of a Pharaoh, Agoro and collaborations with artists and arts groups and lastly the rental of spaces, yet most people did not link all those activities but were focused on the building.

She said the National Theatre’s new vision was to become the beacon of the Performing Arts for Ghana hence the logo design competition, which would enable the organization select the best logo that would represent uniquely what the National Theatre, stood for.

“The design must be based on unique, original Ghanaian artistic expressions, emphasizing the principles of harmony and unity; it must be a representation of Ghanaian artistic culture and be easily recognizable, stand out and be different from other logos. It should be in colour, but must be usable in black and white.”

The Executive Director said the logo should be designed on A4/ A3 sheet or a fabric; it should be simple to reproduce noting that a broad based jury of experts would be constituted to assess the entries and identify the winner.

“Entries are opened to all Ghanaian youth between the ages of 18 to 35 years, and submissions are to be made in electronic format with subject ‘Call for National Theatre new logo design’ and emailed to the Executive Director at ntg.logocompetition@gmail.com.

She said the email should include the entrant’s name, age, postal address, phone number and email address and must be in encapsulated script for quality and adaptability.

“Design entries should also include your full name, your age, nationality a national identification card and passport with a short description of not less than 250 words of what the design entails”.

Mrs Appiah-Frimpong revealed that the top five winners would receive an award of GH¢1000.00 each with the ultimate winner receiving a total of GH¢5000.00, adding that all entrants who make submissions would be certified and that deadline for submission would be 21st January 2019.

“The winner of the competition would be announced on January 28, 2019, through the National Theatre’s website and other media channels.

Nana Fredua-Agyeman Ofori-Atta, Board Chairman of the National Theatre, said in order to get a new image as an organization, there was the need to get a new logo that would reflect what the theatre stood for.

Officially launching the competition, he said, the theatre had a responsibility by law, which must be fulfilled, and that was why the youth of Ghana had been given such an opportunity to better express how they wanted the future to look like and explore their thoughts.

He urged Ghanaians to be proud and appreciate the value of performing arts.

The Chairman, however, expressed his disappointment in the media on how they related when it came to performing arts, and urged them to change their attitudes and refresh their partnership with the national theatre.

