Mildred Siabi-Mensah GNA

Sekondi, June 6, GNA – The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) at the weekend presented a cheque for GHȼ150,000.00 to the Western Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to help in catering for the medical needs of the GHUMCO gas explosion victims.

Mr. Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, the Chief Executive Officer of NPA, who presented the cheque to Mrs. Eugenia Gifty Kusi, Deputy Regional Minister, said the financial support was to help reduce the financial burden of the RCC in meeting the daily health needs of the victims.

He said as the regulatory body in the downstream petroleum sector, it was imperative that the Authority should support the victims.

Mr. Tampuli asked that part of the money should be used to defray sitting allowances of the committee set up to investigate the cause of the disaster, whilst a portion be used to restore hope to the afflicted in terms of livelihood empowerment.

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Western Regional Minister was dumb founded about the magnitude of the disaster and described it as, “great escape” for the country.

He said throughout his medical practice, he had not seen such a miracle adding, “About 60 people could have easily been loss to the gas explosion…it is really amazing and we should be thankful to God”.

Mrs. Kusi said there were 16 more people still receiving treatment in hospitals across the country and that the money would help to cover some of their cost.

GNA