By Caroline Pomeyie, GNA

Gomoa Ankamu (C/R), Dec. 28, GNA - Nana Ankamu Otabil IX, Chief of Gomoa Ankamu in the Central Region, has commended the Accra Golden Lions Club for the hunger relief project executed in the community.

The Accra Golden Lions Club organised recreational activities and fed more than 500 children in the town.

The chief said: "The children hardly experience any celebration. There are rare social activities in the community. The Lions Club has done a lot for these children by their act of love and sharing."

Nana Otabil identified teenage pregnancy as one of the major social challenge the community was facing.

"Teenage pregnancy has become a vicious cycle in this community. The single mothers live under very poor conditions and are not able to cater for their children. The men because of this challenge take advantage of these vulnerable young girls and impregnate them, leaving them to their fate,” he added.

He expressed worry about the neglect of the community by authorities, adding: "There are renowned people who come from this area but they do not return to motivate the young ones and serve as role models for the children to strive for higher education."

He added that the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) and other government social interventions programmes had not reached the community.

"The main occupation in this area is farming: cassava and corn. When there is no rain life becomes very difficult for the men. They abandon the women who are left with children to cater for."

Nana Otabil said the children especially the girl’s needed scholarships to go to school.

"Some children stay home because their parents cannot provide GH₵ 1.00 for school. The children need scholarship in order to go to school. The people live under poor conditions with most women being single mothers," he said.

He called on the government and corporate entities to support the children of Gomoa Ankamu with scholarships and draw intervention programmes to the reach of the citizens.

Lion Frank Ayivor, the President of Accra Golden Lions Club said the body was committed to serve the community and acknowledged warm reception the Chief and people of Gomoa Ankamu had accorded the team.

The Accra Golden Lion's club International Hunger Relief Campaign aims to give and share with the less privileged in our communities across the world.



GNA