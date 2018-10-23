Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - The Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) said the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) is a thoughtful initiative by the Government, aimed at addressing the unemployment situation in the country. AFAG said it supported the deliberate effort of the Government and the President’s vision to create jobs for the unemployed graduates. A statement from AFAG, and copied to the Gh

A statement from AFAG, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “Like many other social intervention programmes, the NaBCo concept has the propensity to resolve the socio-economic challenges facing the youth in the country.”

The statement said the initiative would complement public sector delivery in the agriculture, education, health, technology and governance sectors as well as drive revenue mobilisation and collection.

It said it would afford graduates the opportunity to earn a decent income and, at the same time, expose them to the world of work while improving their skills and employability in the module they found themselves.

“NABCo is a fantastic short term solution to youth unemployment. It is doing for graduates what the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is doing for unskilled labour where young people between the ages of 15 to 35 years go through skills training and internship modules to transit from being unemployed to employed,” the statement said.

It urged government to forge ahead and always consider ways of improving upon the NaBCo as it works towards creating more lasting employment opportunities for the youth.

It said government must also engage the private sector and define a source of funding for the programme, independent of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), adding that the reliance on the DACF stifled district assemblies’ development programmes.

It urged government to, as matter of national priority, develop a national youth employment policy.

It suggested that government ought to look for a robust economic foundation to ensure sustainable job creation for the youth, which should include the reduction of taxes on businesses.

The statement said AFGA was confident that the Government was capable of meeting this challenge as the private sector-led employment enhanced sustainable job creation.

