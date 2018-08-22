By Samuel Akumatey, GNA Ho, Aug. 22, GNA - Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has called on Muslims to let the spirit of sacrifice reverberate in their everyday activities. He asked Muslims to always make the sacrifice for one another and for country a daily activity rather than reserve it for festive occasions only. Dr Letsa was speaking in Ho after the Eid-Ul Adha prayers by

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, Aug. 22, GNA - Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has called on Muslims to let the spirit of sacrifice reverberate in their everyday activities.

He asked Muslims to always make the sacrifice for one another and for country a daily activity rather than reserve it for festive occasions only.

Dr Letsa was speaking in Ho after the Eid-Ul Adha prayers by Muslims to mark Allah's testing of Patriarch Abraham by asking him to sacrifice his son.

"The spirit of sacrifice must show in our relationship with each other. We must care for the underprivileged and sacrifice for Mother Ghana, our communities, and the future generations," he said.

The Regional Minister appealed for support towards the success of government's policies and programmes, especially in education and agriculture.

Alhaji Alfa Anas Hamidu, the Acting Volta Regional Chief Imam, called for peace and charged the youth to be peace ambassadors.

The Regional Minister later presented a cow, bags of rice, cooking oil and bottled water on behalf of the Regional Coordinating Council for the celebration.

GNA