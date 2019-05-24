news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), May 24, GNA - The Tarkwa-Nsueam Municipal Assembly (TNMA), has presented assorted food items to Muslims in support of the Ramadan.

The items included; 20 bags of rice, 15 bags of sugar, 15 cartons of milk and 15 boxes of Lipton tea and undisclosed amount of money.

Mr Gilbert Kennedy Asmah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), handed over the items to the spokes person of the municipal chief Imam, Alhaji Saeed Ibrahim Mohammed at a ceremony held at the Tarkwa Central mosque.

He appealed to the Muslim communities to intercede for the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ministers of state, Members of Parliamentary (MP), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCE's), Assembly members, civil and public servants and the private sector as they observed the Ramadan fasting.

Mr Asmah urged Muslims to be steadfast throughout the Holy month of Ramadan to enable them experience blessings from Allah.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Municipal Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdallah, the spoke person, expressed gratitude to the assembly for the donation.

GNA