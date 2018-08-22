Winneba (C/R), Aug. 22, GNA – Muslims in the Effutu Municipality on Tuesday commemorated the Eid-Ul Adha with thanksgiving prayers to Allah for His protection, blessings and favour throughout the year. Alhaji Jebril Ahmed, who led the prayers on behalf of the Chief Imam, Alhaji Monsuru Mohammed, said the occasion was for Muslims to offer sacrifices in fulfilment of their promise to Allah as Abr

Alhaji Jebril Ahmed, who led the prayers on behalf of the Chief Imam, Alhaji Monsuru Mohammed, said the occasion was for Muslims to offer sacrifices in fulfilment of their promise to Allah as Abraham did.

He asked Muslims to emulate the examples of Abraham, the friend of Allah, who worshiped Him in truth, faithfulness, and sincerity and always did what was good.

Prayers were said for Allah to bless the nation and the leadership to enable the leaders to execute their duties with sincerity and honesty to improve the living standards of the people.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Alhaji Ahmed said sacrificing animals to Allah was significant during the Eid-Ul Adha but the most important thing was for Muslims to fear Allah, eschew all negative practices, do good at all times and ensure that their activities conformed with the teachings of Islam.

He urged the youth to take their education seriously, respect the elderly and desist from acts such as drug abuse, alcoholism and robbery.

GNA