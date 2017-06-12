By Edmund Quaynor, GNA Larteh-Akuapem (E/R), June 12, GNA – The Muslim community in the Akropong Constituency has taken delivery of assorted food items in support of the Ramadan fasting. These included 70 bags of rice, 70 gallons of edible oil and 35 cartons of milk, all valued at GH¢ 11,000.00. They were a gift from Mr. Asiedu Offei, Presiding Member (PM) of the Akuapem North Municipal Asse

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Larteh-Akuapem (E/R), June 12, GNA – The Muslim community in the Akropong Constituency has taken delivery of assorted food items in support of the Ramadan fasting.

These included 70 bags of rice, 70 gallons of edible oil and 35 cartons of milk, all valued at GH¢ 11,000.00.

They were a gift from Mr. Asiedu Offei, Presiding Member (PM) of the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly.

The items, to be distributed to the Islamic faithful in the area, were handed over at a ceremony at the Larteh mosque by his wife, Mrs. Florence Asiedu Offei.

It has become an annual ritual by the PM to show solidarity with the Muslims during the Holy month of fasting.

Mrs. Offei appealed to them to use the occasion to pray for Allah’s continued blessings of peace and prosperity of the nation and the municipality.

Naeem (Deputy Imam) of the Larteh mosque, Alhaji Iddrisu Mohammed, received the items and said Allah would always reward people with good intentions and work for the good of society.

He thanked Mr. Offei and the family for the support and assured them of their prayers.

Alhaji Mulaila Ibrahim, Chairman of the Mampong-Akuapem Muslim community, said the items would be fairly distributed.

GNA