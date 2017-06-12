By Dennis Peprah/Christopher Tetteh, GNA Sunyani, June 12, GNA – Superintendent Stella Sedame, the Sunyani Municipal Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has called on the National Road Safety Commission to intensify safety education to reduce road crashes. In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, Supt Sadame said the commission needed the required logis

Sunyani, June 12, GNA – Superintendent Stella Sedame, the Sunyani Municipal Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has called on the National Road Safety Commission to intensify safety education to reduce road crashes.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, Supt Sadame said the commission needed the required logistics and financial resources to effectively carry out the campaign.

She expressed discomfort about inadequate road signs and faded road markings on some major highways which were contributing to crashes and fatalities on the road.

Supt Sedame said though the commission had performed well in previous years, a lot ought to be done so that needless deaths on the road could be brought under control.

She indicated that human error and non-maintenance of vehicles remained the major causes of road crashes and advised especially commercial drivers against alcoholism, drug abuse and careless driving.

Supt Sedame said regular road safety education must be carried on at lorry stations, market centres, social gatherings and other public places so that the message could go down well with the people.

"The education must not target only commercial drivers and motorists but the general public so that the passenger can also contribute to minimise accidents", she added.

Supt Sedame said the collaboration between the commission, MTTD and the Driver Vehicle and licensing Authority ought to be strengthened.

She appealed to the government to provide the Department with logistics and vehicles to enable it to intensify enforcement on the roads.

