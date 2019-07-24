news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, July 24, GNA - Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) Ghana, has threatened to take legal action against institutions that destroy their fibre cables, resulting in poor network services.

According to Mr Samuel Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive of MTN, they had recorded about 708 fibre cuts in the various parts of the country, with 103 recorded in the Eastern Region alone, through construction and mining activities as well as sheer negligence on the part of the public.

That, he said was going to cost MTN not less than 7.5 million Cedis to replace to ensure a very reliable network service, including talking and data usage for all sections of the public, whether for domestic need or business development.

Mr Koranteng, who made this known at an interaction with media personnel in Koforidua indicated that road contractors, utility services providers such as the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Department of Highways, under the Ministry of Roads and Highways, had been identified as the main culprits whose activities cause destruction to their fibre cables.

He explained that MTN spent so much on fiber cables because its connectivity gives quality and speed in service than the microwave, however he noted that, when the fiber was cut, subscribes had to rely on it resulting in poor services.

Whiles admitting that construction works would always continue whether new or reshaping, he was of the view that contractors should look out for the location of the fiber cables, adding that, there was the need to collaborate with the various Regional Coordinating Councils and the Ministry of Roads and Transport and others to find a lasting solution.

He disclosed that, MTN had 353 3G sites and and 90 4G sites, as part of its expansion drive and quality network service and assured of more sites to improve reception and services in every part of the country.

On Mobile money services, Mr Yakubu Mohammed, Acting Senior Manager, General trade, said MTN had put in several interventions to protect customers from fraudsters and urged the public to be very alert when using the Momo services to enjoy the fast transactions that the Momo brings about.

He said the introduction of the ‘allow cash out’ was one of the interventions by MTN to ensure that nobody, apart from the account holder could take money from a wallet in addition to the PIN, and caution against fraudsters who usually use winning of rewards to outwit unsuspecting customers.

GNA