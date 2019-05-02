news, story, article

By J.K. Nabary, GNA

Winneba (C/R), May 2, GNA - Mr. Prince Owusu-Nyarko, the Regional Senior Manager for South-West Business District of MTN, Ghana, has presented a cheque for GH¢5,000.00, drinks hamper and MTN recharge cards to the Effutu Traditional Council towards the celebration of this year’s Aboakyer festival.

Mr. Owusu-Nyarko making the presentation at the Palace of Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of Effutu Traditional Area at Winneba, expressed the Company's gratitude for the continuous patronage of the people for their service, which had helped immensely to bring them this far.

He gave the assurance that MTN will continue to partner Nananom towards the development of education and culture in the area and also create jobs for the youth as well as promote music, sports and tourism during the festival.

The Manager announced that the industry has just ended nominations for season five of the MTN Foundation’s Heroes of Change where over 1,200 entries were received, saying the initiative was to identify and honour people who have positively impacted their communities as heroes of change.

Neenyi Ghartey VII who received the items, thanked the Company for partnering the Council to celebrate its festival and expressed the hope that MTN will continue to extend support to them to aid the growth of the community.

This year’s weeklong festival on the theme, “Sustaining our rich cultural heritage; our youth, our future”, commenced on Monday with traditional rites, tug of war, regatta and clean up exercises and will be climaxed with deer hunting and a grand durbar of Chiefs and people on Saturday, May 4.

GNA