By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Bogrekrom (W/R), Dec. 28, GNA - MTN Ghana Foundation has presented hampers to 16 babies delivered on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day at two separate health facilities in the Western Region.

Each baby received a hamper containing special baby products.

Nine girls and five boys were delivered at the Apinto Government Hospital in Tarkwa, while a boy and a girl were born at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital in Bogrekrom.

Four expectant mothers who were on admission at the same health facility also had similar gifts.

Distributing the hampers to the mothers at the respective hospitals, Mr Mohammad Yakubu Tiyuniba, the Acting Senior Manager of South West Business of MTN Ghana, said the goodwill formed part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

He said it was also in line with MTN's one pillar initiative to support the health sector.

Mr Tiyuniba assured Ghanaians that MTN would continue to show love to newly born babies throughout the country in festive seasons.

He hinted that on February 14, next year, MTN would extend its annual blood donation exercise to the Apinto Government Hospital to help stock the Blood Bank.

Mrs Melody Pabitey, a Senior Staff Midwife at the Apinto Government Hospital Maternity Ward and Madam Joyce Bannersam, Deputy ward in-charge of the Maternity Block at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital, led Mr Tiyuniba and staff of MTN and Sametro Company Limited, a distributor of MTN products, to give out the gifts.

Mrs Pabitey and Madam Bannersam, on behalf of the mothers and their babies, expressed gratitude to MTN for the gesture.

