By Adams Okae, GNA Abetifi (E/R), April 07, GNA - Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN), a leading telecommunication company in the country, has made available GH¢9.000.00 in support of the celebration of this year’s Kwahu Easter festival. Added to this, is air time worth GH¢1,400.00 as well as assorted drinks and hampers. The package was handed over to the Kwahu Traditional Council by the

Added to this, is air time worth GH¢1,400.00 as well as assorted drinks and hampers.

The package was handed over to the Kwahu Traditional Council by the MTN Commercial Manager in-charge of the Eastern and Volta Regions, Mr. David Gyimah Boadi, at a ceremony held in Abetifi.

It would be distributed to the chiefs of Abetifi, Mpraeso, Obomeng, Atibie and Obo.

He said there would also be data activation throughout the festival period at nine vantage points to assure customers of access to internet services.

He indicated that it was part of the company’s contribution to efforts at promoting the rich culture of the people.

Traditional festivals, he noted, could provide significant boost to tourism and bring about economic development.

He said it was on the account of this that MTN had been proud to be associated with various festival celebrations across the nation.

Mr. Boadi gave the assurance that MTN’s long standing partnership with the Kwahu area would continue.

The acting President of the Council, Nana Simpe Wiredu II, appealed for the rehabilitation of the road leading from Atibie to the paragliding site.

He also called for the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to aggressively promote paragliding in the Kwahu area.

He thanked MTN for consistently assisting the festival celebration over the past 10 years.

