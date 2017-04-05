Accra, April. 5. GNA - The MTN Ghana Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of MTN Ghana, has been awarded the Corporate Philanthropist of the Year at the National Philanthropy Excellence Awards organised in Accra. The National Philanthropy Excellence Awards are presented to individuals, families, foundations or organisations with a proven record of exceptional generosity throu

Accra, April. 5. GNA - The MTN Ghana Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of MTN Ghana, has been awarded the Corporate Philanthropist of the Year at the National Philanthropy Excellence Awards organised in Accra.



The National Philanthropy Excellence Awards are presented to individuals, families, foundations or organisations with a proven record of exceptional generosity through direct financial support, and whose effort inspires others to become philanthropic leaders.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Cynthia Lumor, Corporate Services Executive, said according to the organisers, the MTN Ghana Foundation was awarded the Philanthropist of the Year because of its outstanding commitment to making impactful contributions to communities and national development projects.

Mrs Lumor, said: “We are honoured that our contribution to society has been celebrated in such a profound way. The main aim of the MTN Ghana Foundation is to support national and international development priorities for broad community impact. We intend to continue investing in bold interventions that drive value in communities and the country as a whole.”

She dedicated the award to all MTN Foundation stakeholders for partnering MTN to achieve such great heights.

Since its establishment in 2007, the MTN Ghana Foundation has funded and implemented over 140 major projects in its focus areas of education, health and economic empowerment, directly impacting an estimated four million beneficiaries.

In commemoration of MTN Ghana’s 20th Anniversary in 2016, the MTN Ghana Foundation made three commitments to provide 300 scholarships to students across Ghana, to construct, furnish and equip a 40-bed maternity block for the Tema General Hospital and construct and equip a processing plant for women in oil palm production at Juaso in the Ashanti region.

In 2013, in a bid to encourage others to make impactful contributions to society, the MTN Ghana Foundation launched the MTN Heroes of Change project to identify and recognise selfless people who sacrifice their time and resources to improve their communities and brighten lives.

The project is currently in its third season, with the projects of the final 10 nominees of Season III currently being showcased on air in a 13-week TV series.

The MTN Ghana Foundation has been recognised by many organisations for contributions to sustainable and impactful projects across Ghana. The Foundation was crowned the overall CSR Company of the Year for the second consecutive time at the 6th Ghana CSR Excellence Awards in 2016.

At the same event, MTN Ghana also won the CSR Telecom Company of the Year.

The MTN Ghana Foundation also won awards such as 2016 IPR Best Community Relations Programme of the Year and CSR Programme of the Year 2015 by the Head of State Awards Scheme.

