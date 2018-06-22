By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNAAccra, June 22, GNA – MTN-Ghana on Thursday climaxed its 21 days of Y’ello Care - a staff volunteering programme, with career guidance and counselling of students from Ashaiman, Osu Salem, Accra High and Kinbu Secondary Technical Schools.The programme is held annually in all the 21 operating companies within the MTN Group.It forms part of efforts to support the empower

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA



Accra, June 22, GNA – MTN-Ghana on Thursday climaxed its 21 days of Y’ello Care - a staff volunteering programme, with career guidance and counselling of students from Ashaiman, Osu Salem, Accra High and Kinbu Secondary Technical Schools.

The programme is held annually in all the 21 operating companies within the MTN Group.

It forms part of efforts to support the empowerment of young people in the market in which it operated and the theme for this year’s event was “Creating a brighter future”.

The goal was to assist guide the youth to choose careers, relevant and impactful to society.

Mr Samuel Koranteng, Acting Corporate Services Executive of the Company, said “today offers a unique opportunity for our participants from the four senior high schools to make decisions on their career path”.

MTN Ghana was creating a platform for young people to see what the future job market would look like and to empower them with tools and ideas that would prepare them for the future.

“All MTN operations are implementing the same programme, with the same intended objectives,” he added.

Mr Koranteng said MTN in partnership with the National Board for Small Scale Industries had selected 100 young people from deprived communities to undergo training in soap/bleach making, bead making, batik production and leather works.

Another 100 youth, selected from Nima, Maamobi and Accra New-Town dubbed ‘Zongo Coders’ were trained in general information and communication technology (ICT) and coding by MTN in partnership with Initiative Youth Development.

Besides, “MTN donated and installed 15 computers at the Accra Technical Training Centre”.

Mr Koranteng said it also partnered Zoomlion Company limited to undertake clean-up exercises and create environmental sanitation awareness, under the MTN volunteers “Y’ello Goes Green” project.

In excess of 1000 waste plastic bottles which had been washed ashore at the James Town Beach were removed.

“The harvested bottles were recycled into building and pavement blocks with support from Nelplast Ghana Limited, a Ghanaian company which recycle plastic waste.”

GNA