By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Dec. 27, GNA – MTN-Ghana has distributed hampers to mothers who delivered on December 25 and 26 respectively as well as expectant mothers at the Mamobi General Hospital and 37 Military Hospital.

The donation was part of MTN-Ghana’s Corporate Social Responsibility and effort to make its customers smile as they celebrate the Christmas festivity.

The hampers contained baby dresses, cosmetics, detergents, sanitary materials, disinfectants, and teddy bears.

Mrs Jemima Kotei Walsh, the Corporate Relations Executive of MTN-Ghana, said the two hospitals were among the beneficiary hospitals that were selected from seven regions across the country.

She said Christmas is a season of sharing, hence the step by the company to deliver 150 hampers nationwide.

“It is only right to give back to society because we receive a lot from them and this is going to be an annual activity to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians,” she said.

Mrs Edem Adwo Datsomor, a Senior Nursing Officer and an In-Charge of the Maternity Unit of Mamobi General Hospital, expressed the Unit’s gratitude to MTN-Ghana for the kind gesture.

She said some of the expectant mothers came on admission without any items to aid in their deliveries and the donation would greatly assist them.

She said five babies were delivered on December 24 by five women and five were delivered on December 25 by five other women.

Mrs Datsomor appealed to government and non-governmental organisations to support the hospital with facilities, including Cardiotocography machines to monitor and record the foetal heart beat and uterine contractions during pregnancy.

She also urged them to support the Hospital with an elevator to aid in the transportation of expectant mothers and mothers who have just delivered to other departments for care.

Mrs Mathilda Frimpong, a hairdresser who gave birth to her third child on December 25, at the Mamobi General Hospital, expressed her excitement on giving birth on a Christmas day and thanked MTN for the present.

Mrs Mariam Sumaila, a trader who had her second child on December 25 at the General Hospital, said her name Mariam was the name of the mother of Jesus Christ adding that “ it means, I’ve brought Jesus into the world and I am very happy”.

Madam Deborah Boateng, a Principal Nursing Officer at the 37 Military Hospital Maternity Unit, said nine deliveries were made at the Unit on December 25, out of which five mothers went through normal delivery processes and four through the Caesarean session.

She noted that, three normal deliveries were made on December 26 and four pregnancies had to go through Caesarean session.

She appealed to corporate institutions to support the Hospital with facilities and renovation of the Maternity Unit, because it has facilities for only 60 clients but receives over 60 all the time as the Hospital is a referral centre.

Mrs Nadiatu Kaseem, who had her third child on December 25 at the Military Hospital, expressed her appreciation to MTN for the gesture, adding that “the things will help a lot because even though I have not opened the hamper, I can already see diapers that the baby would need”.

Mrs Alexandra Adwoa Asamoah, a mother of one said: “It’s beautiful for MTN to give me this hamper and I didn’t expect it. I am so glad to deliver my first child on a Christmas day and we will name him, Jesse, meaning Gift.”

