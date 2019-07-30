news, story, article

Accra, July 30, GNA – The Management of MTN Ghana, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mr Bernard Acquah as Chief Information Officer (CIO) tasked to manage all aspects of Information Technology Strategy, Budgets, Applications, Network, Hardware and Management IT team.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Sam Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said Mr Acquah specializes in planning and operating IS infrastructure as well as the development and execution of plans and strategies designed to ensure optimum quality, functionality and security.

The statement described the new CIO as one who adopts a logical and analytical approach to solving complex problems and issues with emphasis on improving the overall customer experience.

According to the statement, prior to the appointment, Mr Acquah was the CIO of Vodafone Ghana and has worked in senior IT roles with various industries including Banking, Logistics, Insurance and Consulting in Ghana and the UK and some other European markets.

He is an Alumni of Kingston University, UK, where he studied Computer Science and City University Business School, UK, where he pursued an MBA in Finance.

He is a fellow of the British Computer Society, a chartered IT Professional, a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers and a PRINCE2 Registered Practitioner.

