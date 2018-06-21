Accra, June 21, GNA – Management of MTN says it has received complaints from some of its Mobile Money customers, who allegedly contributed to a Ponzi scheme operated by Savannah Brokerage Investment and are demanding reversal of their respective amounts invested. A statement issued by Mr Samuel Koranteng, Acting Corporate Services Executive, MTN, said MTN uncovered the suspected Ponzi scheme an

A statement issued by Mr Samuel Koranteng, Acting Corporate Services Executive, MTN, said MTN uncovered the suspected Ponzi scheme and took steps to safeguard the interest of its customers by freezing the wallets.

It said the company also reported the case to the police and the regulator for investigation.

The statement said the regulator through the Financial Intelligence Centre was currently investigating the suspected fraudulent or investment scam in relations to Savannah Brokerage Investment.

“MTN is working closely with the regulator to ensure the right procedure is followed and all relevant obligations are fulfilled before disbursement of any funds,” it added.

It said MTN was awaiting further direction and clarification on the frozen funds and assured its valued customers that “once we receive a clear directive after the investigation we shall comply.”

It also said Journalists or any other interested persons seeking further information on the subject were advised to contact MTN or the Regulator.

