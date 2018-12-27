news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, Dec. 27, GNA - Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) on Boxing Day celebrated 17 babies born on Christmas Day at the Volta Regional and the Ho Municipal Hospitals.

Mr Mawuli Katahena, MTN Regional Lead, presented a hamper of assorted baby products to each mother and restated the Company's desire to spread its social interventions to reach the needy in society.

"This forms part of MTN's vision of making better the lives of customers," he said, and added that the Company would continue to support health, education and the growth of the local economy.

Mr Katahena said MTN's annual blood donation would be sustained to stock up the nation's blood banks.

Ten babies were born at the Regional Hospital and seven at the Municipal Hospital.

Dr Jonathan Quansah, who received the items on behalf of the mothers and their babies at the Regional Hospital, expressed gratitude to MTN and appealed for support for the Hospital's Babies' Unit.

Mr Charles Torkornoo, Administrator, Ho Municipal Hospital also commended MTN for the items and asked the Company to equip the Hospital's new emergency ward.

