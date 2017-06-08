By Christopher Arko, GNA Accra, June 8 GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the retiring Chief Justice, Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood unto the Council of State. The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye announced the appointment on the floor of the House in accordance with Article 89(2) (a) (i) which mandates the President to nominate a former Chief Justice as a

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye announced the appointment on the floor of the House in accordance with Article 89(2) (a) (i) which mandates the President to nominate a former Chief Justice as a member of the advisory body.

She would join other members of the Council of State including Juabenhene Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Sam Okudzeto, Nana Kofi Obiri Egyir II, Stanley Adjiri Blankson, Mrs Alberta Cudjoe, Alhaji Aminu Amadu, Dr Margaret Amoakohene, Alhaji Sahanun Moqtar, Mrs Georgina Kusi, Alhaji Sule Yiremiah, and Mr Paa Kofi Ansong.

The rest are Lt General J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, is an ex-officio member of the Council in furtherance of Article 89(2) (b).

She was nominated for the position of Chief Justice in May 2007 and on June 1, 2007 parliament approved her nomination by consensus, making her the first woman to head the Judiciary.

Since taking office, Mrs Wood has sworn in three Presidents – the late President John Evans Atta Mills in January 2009, then Vice President John Dramani Mahama upon the death of President Mills on 24 July 2012, and President-elect John Dramani Mahama on 7 January 2013. She last sworn into office on January 7, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

GNA