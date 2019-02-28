news, story, article

By Kamara Osman Faisal, GNA



Saboba (N/R), Feb 28, GNA – Members of Parliament (MPs) from Konkomba and Chokosi ethnic communities have interacted with their indigenes expressing the need for them to peacefully co-exist to promote development.

The MPs, who represent Saboba, Chereponi, Yunyoo, and Wulensi Constituencies in the Northern and North East Regions, visited various communities within their jurisdictions with the peace message to avert conflicts amongst their people.

They undertook this initiative to avert what they said was intelligence they picked pointing to a possible eruption of conflicts between Konkombas and Chokosis on March 06, this year.

It will be recalled that in June 2018, a conflict erupted between the two ethnic groups at Naaduni leading to the death of two people and burning of about 10 houses.

In January, 2019, there was another conflict between the two ethnic groups where a number of houses were burnt with government consequently imposing a curfew on Chereponi.

Mr Charles Bintin, MP for Saboba, who spoke during the interactions at the Konkomba and Chokosi communities at Chereponi and Saboba, said both ethnic groups were one people and urged them to work together to promote the interest of their communities.

Mr Samuel Jabanyite, MP for Chereponi said as MPs of the area, they did not support any ethnic group against the other adding their main focus was to ensure that both ethnic groups were united to promote development.

Mr Jabanyite, therefore, appealed to the people of the area to put the past behind them and forge ahead together to continue to live as one people with a common destiny.

Bowan Mateer John, Paramount Chief of Saboba Traditional area commended the MPs and government, amongst other stakeholders for their relentless effort at ensuring lasting peace between the Konkombas and the Chokosis.

He called on traditional authorities and people in Konkomba and Chokosi communities to be concerned about the development of their areas rather than engaging in needless conflicts that retarded development saying efforts would be made to reconcile the people.

Mr Charles Nyojah, President of the Konkomba Youth Association said the recurrent conflicts between Konkombas and Chokosis had affected the livelihood of the people appealing to the youth in the area not to resort to violent attacks as means of resolving misunderstandings.

Hajia Mary Nakubo, President of the Anufor Progressive Union said the recent conflict in the area had brought economic activities to a halt calling on all to embrace peace.

GNA