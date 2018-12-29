news, story, article

Duayaw-Nkwanta, (B/A), Dec. 29, GNA – Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency in Brong-Ahafo on the Eve of Christmas distributed quantities of food items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to some vulnerable people in her constituency.

She provided several bags of rice, cooking oil, fowls and variety of non-alcoholic beverages and biscuits to widows and the aged in deprived communities in the area.

The MP who is also a Deputy Minister of Works and Housing also feted the inmates at the Mum’s Love Rural Orphanage Foundation at Duayaw-Nkwanta and supplied them with footwears and school sandals, drinking cups and mosquito repellents.

Mrs Prempeh said occasions such as Christmas provided an opportunity for society to show love and kindness to the vulnerable as a means to comfort and make them forget past miseries.

She appealed to well-to-do citizens to take the responsibility and support the proper upbringing and development of the inmates and marginalised people to so that would grow and become responsible adults.

Later in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Mrs Prempeh said majority of Ghanaians would experience remarkable improvement in their socio-economic livelihoods in 2019, saying the One-District-One Factory would gather momentum and create more jobs for the people next year.

She advised the people to exercise patience with the government, as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo developed the nation beyond aid.

Mrs Prempeh said the bad economy the government inherited was gradually picking up because of the implementation of good social intervention policies and programmes and citizens would see the fruits from next year.

She assured communities in her constituency of her determination to promote equitable distribution of development projects that would better the lives of all the people.

Mr Moro Adams, the Founder of the orphanage thanked the MP for her continuous support towards the development of the inmates, and appealed to philanthropic organisations and corporate institutions as well as well-to-do citizens to remember and support the inmates.

