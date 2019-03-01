news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams/Mariam Haruna, GNA

Accra, March 1, GNA - The Most Reverend Philip Naameh, the Archbishop of Tamale on Friday urged Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, the new Archbishop of Accra to uphold the tenets of the Church’s doctrine and shepherd his congregation in humility.

He advised the new bishop to stay in touch with the Lord, pray fervently for directions and inculcate a sense of peace and hope to the congregation.

The Archbishop of Tamale said this in a homily during the installation of Bishop Kwofie in Accra, as he takes Canonical Possession of the Archbishop of Accra.

Archbishop Kwofie succeeds the Most Reverend Charles Palmer-Buckle who was transferred to Head the Cape Coast Archdiocese.

The installation of the new bishop was performed by Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development; and the Most Rev Jean Marie Speich, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana.

The event was also witnessed by Archbishops of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Papal Knights and Dames in Ghana, traditional and political leaders as well as Catholic faithfuls in and out of the diocese.

Archbishop Naameh urged the new bishop of Accra to unite the catholic faithfuls because God called us to embrace His will and His divine plan for the Church.

He also called on the priest and religious leaders to support the new bishop to shepherd the flock of the diocese to succeed in his duties.

Archbishop Kwofie expressed his thanks to Pope Francis for the confidence reposed in him and promised to be a good shepherd for Christ’s flock.

He said he sees his appointment as a calling to serve the Catholic Church, saying “I am here to serve you and will do that wholeheartedly”.

He thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the congratulatory message, and assured government of his commitment to dialogue on national issues for development.

Archbishop Kwofie called for peace and asked for prayers from all especially the Catholic faithful to deliver his mandate in the service of Church.

He urged Catholics to read the word of God and be enthusiastic to learn about the catholic doctrine.

He admonished the Priests to continue to be teachers of faith and be committed to evangelising members.

Madam Akosua Frema Opare, the Chief of Staff on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, congratulated the new Bishop of Accra on his appointment, expressing optimism that his previous positions held in several capacities within the Church would put in him good stead to oversee its affairs.

“It is my fervent prayer that you hold fast to the Catholic virtues of faith, hope, charity, fortitude, justice and prudence, that served many well, including your predecessor, Most Rev Palmer-Buckle,” she said.

She wished that the doors of the Accra Archdiocese would be opened to the Presidency under his tenure to discuss issues on national interest.

The Most Rev Kwofie was born on April 26, 1958. He is a native of Apowa in the Sekondi Takoradi Diocese and attended the St. Theresa's Minor Seminary, Amisano.

He also attended the Spiritan Postulancy St. John XXIII Seminary Ebolowa, Cameroon and was ordained a priest of the Holy Catholic Church on July 23, 1988 after his priestly training.

Most Rev Kwofie received his Bachelor’s Degree in theology from Paul’s College-Seminary in Liberia/ Urbaniana University in Rome and continued his studies in pastoral leadership formation at Lumko Institute, South Africa.

He also went for further studies at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome.

Most Rev Kwofie belongs to the Congregation of Holy Spirit, a Catholic religious mission group.

He twice served as Provincial Superior of the Congregation for West Africa, between 1995 and 2001.

GNA