news, story, article

Ho, May 26, GNA - Right Reverend Dr Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has appealed to church leaders to acquire the necessary training to enable them to teach their followers sound doctrines.

He observed that several false teachings had crept into the Christian society and it would take men and women of God willing to apply themselves to serious studies to reverse the trend.

Rev. Dr. Ofori was speaking at the Consecration of 40 Catechists for the Ho Presbytery of the Church at the GEC Ho Fiave Parish.

The occasion, which formed part of the 2019 International Catechists’ Conference, also coincided with the certification of 70 Sunday School Teachers who had successfully completed their training.

The Moderator said some preachers of the Bible gave literal meanings to the scriptures thereby misleading their congregants.

“Some of us read the Bible and give the surface meaning because we are not able to differentiate between what was meant for some particular audience and what is meant for us,” he said.

He said, for pastors, catechists, evangelists and teachers, among other leaders, to teach well, they must study good translations of the Bible.

They must also consider the literal and historical contexts of the text while consulting other tools like commentaries, he said, and that the role of the Holy Spirit could not be overemphasized.

The Moderator congratulated the newly consecrated catechists and certified Sunday School teachers and tasked them to be good ambassadors of Christ and the church by remaining faithful to the scriptures and the teaching of sound doctrines.

Rev. Eric Avah, the Director of Church Life and Nurture, commended the catechists and Sunday School teachers for taking their trainings seriously.

He charged them to go and share the knowledge they had acquired with the members of their individual congregations and with everyone that God would bring their way.

Catechist Mrs Florence Tsame, on behalf of her colleagues, registered

their profound gratitude to God and the leadership of the Church for such a high calling.

She pledged their willingness to do their best in order to fulfill the great commission assigned to them.

GNA