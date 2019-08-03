news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 3, GNA - Mobile customers across Ghana now have a unique opportunity to enjoy 400MB Data and unlimited calls for GH¢1.00 only from Glo Mobile Ghana.

A statement issued in Accra said 'this looks too good to be true but is the present reality from Glo Mobile Ghana."

It said the network, known for its best data experience, has launched a complete new range of products to excite its customers across Ghana to latch onto the Glo network.

The statement said to subscribe to these plans, a customer had to buy a Glo SIM and recharge with a minimum GH¢1.00, which immediately guarantees 250MB data and an incredibly free and unlimited Glo to Glo calls for two days.

"In addition to that there would be free first minute of the day call to other networks for two days," it added.

It said to avail the benefits of Glo Yakata Plus, the customer has to dial *555# to subscribe to a pack, which would instantly boost the data from 250MB to 650MB.

It said in like manner, a GH¢2.00 pack subscription gets a subscriber 1.3GB data to browse apart from free Glo to Glo calls and first minute of the day for 4 days.

It said the benefits for other denominations were also graded to ensure huge benefits to the subscribers.

"A GH¢5.00 subscription gets 3.25GB of data for self for 10 days, while a GH¢10.00 pack gets the customer 6.5GB to browse for 20 days," it added.

The statement said the network, known for its best data experience, had reviewed its data product line-up by introducing the unlimited data pack, which cost GH¢300.00 for 30 days.

Others are the GH¢10.00 with 4GB data valid for 7 days, GH¢80.00 with 30GB valid for 30 days and GH¢100.00 with 100GB valid for also 30 days.

The statement said to enjoy any of these awesome and unrivalled data benefits, customers needed to dial *555# and select the data option that suits their needs.

GNA