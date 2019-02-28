news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA



Accra, Feb. 28, GNA – The Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) of the Greater Accra Region have banned fixing of banners and posters on ceremonial streets in the region with immediate effect.

Consequently, the MMDCEs have given owners of banners and posters 14 days from Thursday to remove them from the ceremonial streets and in default, the assemblies shall surcharge the owners after the expiration of the notice.

“The culprits shall be dealt with in accordance with the respective by-laws of the assemblies,” they stated.

The instruction was given in a statement read on behalf of the 26 MMDCEs in the region by Madam Janet Tulasi Mensah, the Ga East Municipal Chief Executive at a news conference in Accra on Thursday.

It said: “We the MMDCEs of the Greater Accra Region have observed with concern the indiscriminate proliferation and unauthorised banners and posters affixed along our ceremonial streets and key locations of the region.

“These illegal activities are of a serious threat to our beautification drive of the city aside connoting of a blatant disregard to the assemblies by-laws.”

The statement said Section 181 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) mandates the assemblies to make by-laws to govern their respective local areas.

It said sections of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s by-laws (2017) states; “A person shall not affix bills or posters for advertisement on any wall, road sign, tree or fixtures, other than on spaces specifically provided or approved by the Assembly for that purpose or on property owned or occupied by that person.”

The statement said the provision, however, did not apply to advertisement or posters for election or other notices initiated by the Government.

The MMDCEs, nevertheless, said the assemblies would dedicate suitable locations for use as advertising areas, while engaging the relevant stakeholders to ensure cooperation and compliance as well as sensitising the public.

They urged prospective applicants to go through the licensing process to qualify.

GNA