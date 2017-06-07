By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA Wa, June 7, GNA – Frontline staff of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have been warned against excessive bureaucracy in the discharge of their duties. Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the Local Government Service (LGS) who gave the warning on his familiarisation tour to the Upper West Region noted that such excessive bureaucratic tendencies invariab

Wa, June 7, GNA – Frontline staff of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have been warned against excessive bureaucracy in the discharge of their duties.

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the Local Government Service (LGS) who gave the warning on his familiarisation tour to the Upper West Region noted that such excessive bureaucratic tendencies invariably could result in development lagging behind time.

“It is sad to note that some of our Unit Heads, and even some of our Departmental Heads, who are to ensure that official duties are discharged within a certain time frame, just exhibit laxity”, he emphasized.

“In the process, the files overstay on their trays without action being taken on them” he added while pointing out that under his leadership, he would not hesitate to crack the whip if such things were brought to his notice.

Dr Nana Ato Arthur re-echoed the need for staff of the service to place emphasis on the six Service Delivery Standards developed in 2014 which included; Professionalism, Client Focus, Accountability, Participation, Effectiveness and Efficiency as well as Transparency.

“As role models in the service, which the generality of the staff look up to, we should allow the attributes not only to permeate our value systems but also be our guiding principle, in addition to the Ethics and Code of Conduct of the Service”, he admonished.

The Head of the LGS hinted that his administration would focus on a number of thematic areas including; staff capacity building and the promotion of ICT to improve revenue mobilisation at the various MMDAs among others.

On the issue of the government policy to have Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) elected by next year, Dr Nana Ato Arthur said key staff of MMDAs would be oriented and positioned to provide the necessary support for the policy to take off to deepen accountable local governance and transparency.

He expressed concern regarding officers who do not stay in their district capitals even though official accommodation had been provided, saying the unhealthy practice was gaining grounds and putting a lot of pressure on the limited resources of the Assemblies.

“It is your duty as core staff to stop this practice”, he advised.

The LGS Head also drew the attention of frontline staff to the need to be abreast with the new provisions of the new Local Government Act 2016 (Act 936).

“You need to be absolutely familiar with the provisions, especially in Section 198 of the Act 936 which touches on Regional level Inter-Service and Inter-Sectoral Collaboration and Co-operation”, Dr Nana Ato Arthur emphasized.

