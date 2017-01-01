Drivers who offer their services in Accra and its environs have expressed disappointment towards the patronage of their services during the festive season

Accra, Jan. 1, GNA - Drivers who offer their services in Accra and its environs have expressed disappointment towards the patronage of their services during the festive season.

At the Accra New Town Station, Albert Okra, a driver, who loads to Kotobabi, Abelemkpe, and Amansaman said most of the passengers had travelled prior to the December polls thus affecting business.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that patronage of their services used to boom in previous years “but I think people have travelled to their various hometowns to vote and have remained to celebrate the festive season”.

“This has made it difficult for us to make money,” he said

Mark Oreiku also a driver lamented how he had to wait a long time to get passengers thereby unable to make the expected profit.

Similar reactions were encountered at the Kaneshie/Odorkor, Circle and Nima/Zongo stations when the GNA conducted interviews.

The Station Manager of the Koforidua/Akwapim Bus station, Mr Ofosu Asante told the GNA that passengers were patronising their services more during the festive season than the previous years.

Drivers at the Kpando/Peki/Ho Stations declined to speak to the GNA when asked of their views.

GNA