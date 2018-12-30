news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Asamankese (E/R), Dec. 30, GNA – The Asamankese branch of Mission to Widows Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has presented food items to 400 widows in Asamankese and its environs, as part of its annual engagement with members.

The items included rice, tin tomatoes, frytol cooking oil and mackerel, at a total cost of Gh¢16,359.00, which was to support the widows to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The Association has also renewed the health insurance cards of 175 of its members at a total cost of Gh¢4,375.00 to ensure that they received healthcare services any time.

Mission to Widows Ghana, which was founded eight years ago by Reverend Samuel Asiedu Bonsu, the Head Pastor of Victory Baptist Church, now has a membership of 450 widows.

The core mandate of the Association is to do advocacy for widows, take care of their health needs and give them advice to live a life of chastity.

It also helps the widows to be financially independent through skills training.

GNA