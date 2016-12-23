Crown the Needy, a Miss Tourism Ghana 2016 initiative, has been launched to help the less fortunate in society while still creating a link to the tourism sector

Accra, Dec. 23, GNA - Crown the Needy, a Miss Tourism Ghana 2016 initiative, has been launched to help the less fortunate in society while still creating a link to the tourism sector.



Spearheaded by the Queen, Miss Geraldine Atta Sappor, the personal initiative first task was to bring a free medical outreach to pupils of Dare Salam primary and Kindergarten to ensure pupils are healthy and happy.

The outreach is also to ensure that the pupils are in a better frame of mind to experience domestic tourism and appreciate its relevance.

Supported by health practitioners from Icon Health Systems, Crown the Needy provided the pupils and the teachers with thorough medical screening of the eyes, ear, skin, teeth, Body Mass Index, blood pressure, among others.

Dr Nelson from the Icon Health Systems team advised the children on simple daily hygiene and how to perform such hygienic activities in order to stay healthy and avoid infections.

Nana Ama, owner of smoothies with Nana Ama and a well acclaimed lifestyle coach, also educated the children and staff on healthy food choices to make as to prevent or remedy certain ailments.

She shared some of her delicious smoothies’ recipe for healthy body growth and development while some pupils signed on as mentees under the Queen.

More than 200 children and staff of the school were screened and fed with cooked Indomie as well as smoothies.

Belo Cida Haruna, the Marketing Manager of Indomie, said the company was happy to support such initiative since it was within the objectives of moulding the youth in academic, sports and talent shows.

The Girls Education Coordinator from the Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Education Office, Reverend Hanna Ojenma expressed gratitude to the Queen and Organisers of the programme.

GNA