Sang (N/R), Dec. 17, GNA – Selected youth from the Mion District of the Northern Region have completed a 16-day Voluntary Work Camp offering 448 hours of free labour to undertake various projects including the ongoing construction of a vocational skills centre in the area.

They also used the period to undertake various health programmes including campaigns against the abuse of tramadol and other health challenges in their communities.

The Voluntary Work Camp is an initiative of the National Youth Authority (NYA) to amongst others inculcate in the youth the pride and love for nation and commitment to overall national aspiration.

Mr Kwesi Evans-Nkum, Director of Education and Training at NYA, who addressed the closing session of the Voluntary Work Camp at Sang over the weekend, said the new Management of NYA is working to revive the activities of the Authority for the development of the youth.

Mr Evans-Nkum said a lot is being done to strengthen various youth skills training centres across the country to better address the needs of the youth and urged them to avail themselves for the opportunities being created.

Mr Mohammed Hashim Abdallah, District Chief Executive for Mion, said government was committed to the development of the youth hence ongoing efforts to review the youth policy to reflect the current needs of the youth.

Mr Abdallah advised participants of the Voluntary Work Camp to share lessons learnt with their peers in their communities to promote peace as well as inculcate the spirit of volunteerism amongst them to engage in communal labour for community development.

Mr Gyan Ansah, Northern Regional Director of NYA, said government in collaboration with other stakeholders would allocate resources to youth volunteerism as well as include youth volunteerism in all levels of educational programmes to make volunteerism attractive to young people and inspire patriotism.

Mr Yussif Yakubu, Director of Voluntary Work Camp, said the initiative has enabled them (participants) to share ideas and work together for the progress of society adding experiences gained would be shared with their peers to promote volunteerism in their communities.

