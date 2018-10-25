By Rashid Mbugri, GNA Sang (N/R), Oct. 25, GNA - Some residents of the Mion District in the Northern Region have appealed to government to help provide more boreholes and rehabilitate existing water sources to enhance their access to potable water. They said access to water sources to undertake various activities was one of the major challenges affecting their livelihoods in the district.

They made the appeal at town hall meeting at Sang organised by the Ministry of Information in partnership with the Mion District Assembly on the government’s flagship programmes as well as projects undertaken by the District since 2017.

It was attended by assembly members, chiefs and people of the area amongst other stakeholders.

Other residents complained that the road network linking Daboani from Sang was in a deplorable state, affecting their business activities and called on the government to urgently fix it.

Some also appealed for the establishment of a community radio station in the district to enhance information flow in the area.

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, Deputy Minister for Information spoke about the government’s performance saying it had achieved a lot within the last 20 months since assuming office.

Mr Hadzide mentioned Free Senior High School, increased number of beneficiaries under the School Feeding Programme and reduction of electricity tariffs as some of the achievements adding that government was working to fulfil all of its promises to the people.

Mr Mohammed Hashim Abdallah, District Chief Executive for Mion said over 9,000 farmers in the district had benefited from the Planting for Food and Jobs programme with over 30,000 fertilizers given to farmers at subsidised prices to help increase food production, ensure food security and enhance income of farmers.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister urged the chiefs and people of the district to collaborate with security agencies to curb issues of armed robbery to maintain peace and order in their communities.

