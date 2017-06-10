Accra, June 10, GNA – Stakeholders at a technology assessment framework workshop in Accra, have called on the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), to adopt a new technology “Digni-loo” to enhance toilet sanitation. They noted that the adoption of the technology would help achieve the Sustainable Development Goal ‘Six’ and reduce diarrhoeal disease and epidemic in Ghana.

The Digni-loo is a plastic slab toilet facility which has been initiated by the Global Communities (GC), an international non-governmental organisation and Duraplast Ghana Limited to help eliminate open defecation in communities.

The initiative is to complement the effort of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area – Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP) to promote effective and sustainable technology to enhance good sanitation in Ghana.

The workshop was jointly organised by the GC and Duraplast.

Participants were from UNICEF, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Water AID, World Vision, GC, the Ghana Standard Authority, Duraplast, Environmental Health and Sanitation Department of MSWR and Water, Access, Sanitation and Hygiene.

Mr Antonio Wilde, the Country Director of the Global Communities in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said many interventions to solve open defecation had not yielded the desired results.

He said this prompted the GC and Duraplast to undertake research and develop a new product that would be affordable, durable, desirable and sustainable for use by rural households.

Mr Wilde said the plastic slab toilet technology is the cheapest and could last for many years, adding that; “We need to support to solve the sanitation problems in the country as the population keeps on increasing.”

He urged the ministry to adopt the technology to support the GAMA-SWP in its campaign for toilets in every household by 2018.

Mr Kweku Quansah of the MSWR expressed regret that about 85 per cent households have no toilet facilities in their homes whilst 60 per cent people share with others.

He called on the private sector to take advantage of the large market for the demand of toilet facilities and come out with new ideas to eliminate insanitary conditions.

He expressed gratitude to the GC and Duraplast for their innovation and also the Ghana Standard Authority for certifying the product.

GNA