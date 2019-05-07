news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA

Accra, May 7, GNA – The Ministry of Works and Housing has entered into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with CH Africa Limited for the provision of 100,000 affordable housing units.

This was to support the government to solve the housing deficit in the country.

Mr Julius Kofi Manu, the Chief Executive Officer of the CH Africa made this known during the outdooring ceremony at Achimota in Accra.

He said the CH Africa was a partner of Clever House, which deployed a technology to build each house or apartment within 10 working days.

“We have been contracted to develop 100,000 units of affordable housing to Ghanaians within the space of six years. It is an affordable design, which is 80 per cent reduction in delivery time and 80 per cent reduction in labour,” he said.

Mr Manu said the project would provide 80 flats of two to three bedrooms within the space of six years with different designs and each would contain about 290 to 310 residents.

“We could create about 100,000 direct employment over the period of the six years,” he said, and that the project would be spread across the country.

“Our mission is to bring the world’s leading and smartest construction technology for affordable housing to Africa, to address the housing deficit challenge and the high cost associated with high quality housing in Ghana and the rest of the continent,” the Chief Executive said.

Mr Samuel Atta-Akyea, the Minister of Works and Housing said Ghanaians were facing over two million housing deficit and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government was bent on addressing the problem hence the PPP.

“We are in a changing world built around technology and we should embrace this housing revolution, which would use local materials and also create jobs for many Ghanaians,” he said.

Mr Atta-Akyea gave the assurance that the Ministry would give the PPP initiative the needed assistance.

GNA