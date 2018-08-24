By Charles Tawiah, GNA Nobewam (Ash), Aug. 24, GNA – Ministers of the gospel, especially those in the prophetic ministry, have been urged to be disciplined and morally and spiritually upright in their desire to communicate the message of God to the people. Pastor Samuel Baidoo, the Bomso District Pastor of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church (SDA) in Kumasi, sai

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nobewam (Ash), Aug. 24, GNA – Ministers of the gospel, especially those in the prophetic ministry, have been urged to be disciplined and morally and spiritually upright in their desire to communicate the message of God to the people.

Pastor Samuel Baidoo, the Bomso District Pastor of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church (SDA) in Kumasi, said prophets should be truthful about what they say and claim to have seen from God.

Addressing the closing of a five-day camp meeting of the Nobewam District of the Church in the Juaben Municipality, he said genuine prophets still existed despite increasing reported cases of dubious prophets who were deceiving the people.

Preaching on the topic; “Faithfulness to His prophets,” Pastor Baidoo explained that at every point in time, God appointed a spiritual leader to steer the affairs of His people to achieve desired results.

He said God’s chosen prophets should be trustworthy, respectful and obedient while working in accordance with the Scriptures.

Pastor Baidoo urged ministers to study the Bible, be disciplined and support other gospel workers to achieve the purpose of their divine call.

Pastor Kofi Owusu Kwarteng, the Nobewam District Pastor, commended members of the church for their continued commitment and support to its growth and development.

Nana Kofi Akyeampong, Nifahene of Nobewam, who chaired the function, advised the youth to be morally upright to ensure a better future.

Four thousand Ghana cedis was raised at the event to support projects of the church.

GNA