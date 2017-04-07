By Josephine Naaeke, GNA Accra, April 07, GNA – Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister of the Interior has described as regrettable the action by some members of the Delta Force aligned to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who invaded the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Circuit Court. They allegedly facilitated the escape of 13 of their members who had been arraigned before the court. Mr Dery condemned th

By Josephine Naaeke, GNA

Accra, April 07, GNA – Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister of the Interior has described as regrettable the action by some members of the Delta Force aligned to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who invaded the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Circuit Court.

They allegedly facilitated the escape of 13 of their members who had been arraigned before the court.

Mr Dery condemned their action said whatever action that he took was in reflection of the total commitment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to go according to the rule of law and assured Ghanaians that his Ministry was well focused and would not deviate.

Mr Dery who said this at a press briefing in Accra noted that the police would make sure the eight suspects would face the due process and have their day in court adding that if need be, ‘we shall bring in other security forces to ensure justice takes place’.

Answering questions as to whether there was a breakdown of law and order, Mr Dery said there was no such breakdown adding, if you commit an offence we shall arrest you, investigate and or send you to court indicating that the Ministry’s position had been clear and consistent.

Mr Dery said the allegation was that they were members of the Delta Force adding “that neither will they escape us, they were arrested. It doesn’t matter which party you belong to and regardless of your political colour.

“When you run afoul of the law, you shall be subjected to the law that is why we arrested them and sent them to court whether they belong to the Convention Peoples Party, Peoples National Convention, or the National Democratic Congress we shall go through the due process”.

Mr David Asante Apeatu, Inspector General of Police explained that it was when the judge made his pronouncement on the case involving the 13 accused persons that the Delta Force members rushed in to facilitate the escape of the accused who willingly disappeared.

He said the police were overwhelmed by the numbers of the members describing them as friends and supporters of the accused persons.

He also gave the assurance that the police would pursue and bring them to book.

