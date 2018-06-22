By J. K. Nabary, GNA Baifikrom (C/R) June 21, GNA – Mr Thomas Yaw Adjei-Baffoe, Deputy Central Regional Minister has commended the leadership and members of Plan International for their hard work and commitment to improve the quality of lives of children over the years. Mr. Adjei-Baffoe who was a special guest of honour at a durbar organised by Plan Ghana Central Programme Unit to comme

Baifikrom (C/R) June 21, GNA – Mr Thomas Yaw Adjei-Baffoe, Deputy Central Regional Minister has commended the leadership and members of Plan International for their hard work and commitment to improve the quality of lives of children over the years.

Mr. Adjei-Baffoe who was a special guest of honour at a durbar organised by Plan Ghana Central Programme Unit to commemorate the AU Day of the African Child held at Baifikrom, acknowledged with admiration their resolve at partnering the government in pursuit of its development agenda.

The celebration on the theme “Leave No Child Behind for Africa’s Development” was attended by Chiefs, Assembly Members, School Children, teachers, parents, and Personnel from Ekumfi District and Mfantsiman Municipality Assemblies.

“I am reliably informed that Plan Ghana (Plan International) annually organises this event for children to raise awareness on the need for stakeholders to support the children and for that matter, young people to realise their full potentials, the Deputy Minister stated.

“It is the right of every child of school going age to have access to quality education and proper up-bringing, saying Education and Proper Up-bringing are a pre-requisite in individuals’ life because only a Nation of educated, skilled, well-informed and morally sound people can build a just and prosperous society”.

According to Mr Adjei-Baffoe, government and parents had the responsibility to ensuring that children go through proper education and training in tune with the current rapid technological changes and advancement.

“This is one of the surest ways of securing the future of our dear country towards posterity, which the onus therefore lies on us to guard against all tendencies that hinder the child from obtaining quality education and subsequently depriving the nation of human resources needed to develop,” he stated.

The Deputy Minister said government had come up with policies that would create equal and enabling educational environment for all children, by stopping all forms of abuse against the child.

He lamented that such policies which include; the Free Senior High School Policy were to help enhance the total development of the Ghanaian child and called on all take advantage of the opportunities to educate their children.

Ms. Eunice Naana a Child Ambassador for 2018 in her address said since the day was in memory of the 16th June, 1976 students uprising in Soweto, South Africa in protest against the poor quality of education they received and demanded to be taught in their own language, stakeholders should be more serious and committed towards addressing the numerous challenges facing children across the continent.

She appealed to the Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Education, the Assemblies, Teachers, and for that matter the Government to go the extra mile at ensuring that no child was left behind in terms of seeking quality education.

